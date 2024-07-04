McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.26

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.26 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.77). McBride shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.76), with a volume of 105,643 shares traded.

McBride Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £243.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($49,966.70). 5.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

