MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

MediWound Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. Analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

