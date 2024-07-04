Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,353.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1,296.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

