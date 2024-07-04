Michael Hsing Sells 2,672 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total transaction of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total value of $5,848,640.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $839.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $856.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $758.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.51.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.