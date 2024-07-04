MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $19.72. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 251 shares.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26.
About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
