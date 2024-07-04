Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,986,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

