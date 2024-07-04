Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,461.77

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,461.77 ($18.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,542.50 ($19.51). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,542.50 ($19.51), with a volume of 827,292 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,700 ($21.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.50) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,536.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,461.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.54) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($97,710.60). In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.54) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($97,710.60). Also, insider Andrew King purchased 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($18.96) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($379.21). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,030 shares of company stock worth $7,770,610. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

