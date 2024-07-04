Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
