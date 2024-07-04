MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.25. 770,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,429,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MP

MP Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in MP Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 65,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 51.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in MP Materials by 12.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.