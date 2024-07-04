Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 242,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,795,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

