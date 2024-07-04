Mva Investors, Llc Sells 110,731 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, June 28th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $456,120.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $557,250.00.

Shares of TNGX opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNGX. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

