Mytilineos (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.16. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Mytilineos Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Mytilineos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $1.4807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

About Mytilineos

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

