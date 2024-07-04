Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.65 and last traded at $111.63. 196,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,328,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,206,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $634,774.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,206,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,770 shares of company stock worth $20,023,161 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after buying an additional 67,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 93,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

