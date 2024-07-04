Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.74

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.74 and traded as high as $20.93. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 48,348 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Justin Jacobs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

