NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,124,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,995,353 shares.The stock last traded at $8.18 and had previously closed at $8.13.
NatWest Group Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
