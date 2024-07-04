NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,124,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,995,353 shares.The stock last traded at $8.18 and had previously closed at $8.13.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 480,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in NatWest Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 401,868 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 993,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 328,518 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

