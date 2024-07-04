NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Samuel Yount Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NerdWallet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $15.22 on Thursday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 108.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in NerdWallet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

