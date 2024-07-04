NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $567,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

