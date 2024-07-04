NIKE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 116,347 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 89,664 call options.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.27 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

