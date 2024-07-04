Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 1.8%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 5,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 93,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.52% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Read More

