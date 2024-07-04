Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.97

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.97 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($2.92). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.91), with a volume of 54,224 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.98) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Norcros Trading Up 0.4 %

Norcros Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 194.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The stock has a market cap of £206.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson acquired 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £23,740.50 ($30,028.46). Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Recommended Stories

