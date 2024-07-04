Norden Group LLC Acquires 64,551 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2,827.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,551 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $153.50 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

