Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,652 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

CRWD opened at $387.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.54, a PEG ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

