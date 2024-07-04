Norden Group LLC Buys 21,995 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1,353.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,669,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $265.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.83.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

