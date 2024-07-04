Norden Group LLC Buys 34,872 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2,072.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Blackstone by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Blackstone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $123.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

