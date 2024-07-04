Norden Group LLC Buys New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

