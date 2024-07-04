Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,656 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,144,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

