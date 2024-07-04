Norden Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 921.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362,557 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

