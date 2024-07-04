Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1,043.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,955 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $211,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 357,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Option Care Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 257,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

