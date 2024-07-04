Norden Group LLC Has $13.12 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2,407.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,583 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

