Norden Group LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.