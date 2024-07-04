Norden Group LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,986,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

