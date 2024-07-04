Norden Group LLC Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1,030.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.06% of KBR worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.