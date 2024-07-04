Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4,086.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,902 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haleon by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 559.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 696,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

