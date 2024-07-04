Norden Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2,701.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,353.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,405.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,296.35. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

