Norden Group LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after buying an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

