Norden Group LLC Makes New $15.30 Million Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 435,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,000. Norden Group LLC owned about 0.25% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $172,148.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,665.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $172,148.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,665.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,384 shares of company stock valued at $391,125 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $20.07 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

