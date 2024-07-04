Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $267,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 47,564 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

