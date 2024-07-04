Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,898,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,500,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $2,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $946.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $184.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average is $136.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.