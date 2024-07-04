Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 128,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $246,285,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 808.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 122,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

