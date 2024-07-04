Norden Group LLC Purchases 317,493 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3,365.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,493 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 174.0% in the first quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $42,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $386.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

