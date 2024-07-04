Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3,647.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $243.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

