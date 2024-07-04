Norden Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 1,636.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,524 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned 2.67% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

