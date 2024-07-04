Norden Group LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $3,147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 456,858 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 163,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

