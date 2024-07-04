Norden Group LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $297.10 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.32.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

