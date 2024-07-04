Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.00

Shares of Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.21). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.21), with a volume of 14,544 shares trading hands.

Norish Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £52.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.

About Norish

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

