Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NAK opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $4,228,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

