Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NAK opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $169.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.60.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.