NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00.

Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00.

NuVista Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NVA opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

