NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $121.03 and last traded at $121.59. 76,152,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 479,833,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.

Specifically, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,106,590 shares of company stock valued at $354,056,104. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.34.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

