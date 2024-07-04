Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.58. 109,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 886,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Specifically, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,610.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $608,450 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,574,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 558,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.