Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.28.

OLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.29 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. In other news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov acquired 7,273 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467. Insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

